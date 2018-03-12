What's On listings

Your guide to what's on across the region this week.

Monday 12 March

PUBS

THE BLACK LION, OLD TOWN, BRIDLINGTON: Poker league, starts at 7pm, all welcome with free supper.

MUSIC

FARRER’S BAR AND BRASSERIE, SCARBOROUGH SPA: The Monday menu with music - Billy Nielson. Music starts 7pm.

HULL NEW THEATRE: The Band by Tim Firth and the music of Take That, 7.30pm.

MAIN HOUSE, YORK THEATRE ROYAL: Guys and Dolls, 7.30pm.

EVENT

SPA GRAND HALL, SCARBOROUGH: Yorkshire Beard Days 2018: Barbers and Beards Festival, 10am.

Tuesday 13 March

PUBS

SEABIRDS, FORTYFOOT, BRIDLINGTON: Bingo every Tuesday at 2.30pm.

THE FRIENDLY FORESTER, BRIDLINGTON: Smart Phone Quiz from 9pm. Free entry.

OLD SHIP INN, BRIDLINGTON: Quiz night from 9pm.

THE WHITE HORSE, BEMPTON: Quiz, 9pm start. Free entry.

THEATRE

THE STUDIO, YORK THEATRE ROYAL: Maiden Speeches, 7pm.

MUSIC

HULL NEW THEATRE: The Band by Tim Firth and the music of Take That, 7.30pm.

MAIN HOUSE, YORK THEATRE ROYAL: Guys and Dolls, 7.30pm.

Wednesday 14 March

PUBS

THE GEORGE HOTEL, WHITBY: Karaoke with Keith from 9.30pm.

THE BOARD INN, WHITBY: Quiz night, 9pm.

THE STATION INN, WHITBY: Ray Randall, 9pm.

THE IVANHOE, SCARBOROUGH: Barry Robinson Big Quiz, 8pm.

THE FRIENDLY FORESTER, BRIDLINGTON: Red Tooth Poker Night starting at 8pm.

SEABIRDS, FORTYFOOT, BRIDLINGTON: Quiz and games night every Wednesday night at 8pm.

OLD SHIP INN, BRIDLINGTON: Bingo night from 8pm.

THE BEACONSFIELD ARMS, BRIDLINGTON: Free pool table from 1pm until 8pm.

THEATRE

THE STUDIO, YORK THEATRE ROYAL: Cornermen, 7.45pm.

MUSIC

MOJO’S MUSIC CAFE, VICTORIA ROAD, SCARBOROUGH: Counterfeit Celts

HULL NEW THEATRE: The Band by Tim Firth and the music of Take That, 7.30pm.

GRAND OPERA HOUSE, YORK: The Barricade Boys, 7.30pm.

MAIN HOUSE, YORK THEATRE ROYAL: Guys and Dolls, 7.30pm.

Thursday 15 March

PUBS

YE OLDE FORGE VALLEY INN, WEST AYTON: Music quiz 9pm.

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 7pm until late.

NAGS HEAD, SCALBY: "All Ears" Open Mic Session with Phil Hooley from 9pm.

BONHOMMES BAR, FILEY: Fun quiz and games night.

NEWLANDS PUB, SCARBOROUGH: Free pub quiz from 9pm.

HIGHLANDER BAR, ESPLANADE, SCARBOROUGH: Fun trivia quiz and Play Your Cards Right, 9pm.

THE GEORGE HOTEL, WHITBY: Open Mic Night from 9.30pm.

BOARD INN, WHITBY: Carl Robinson, 9pm.

LOBSTER POT, BRIDLINGTON: Quiz Night with Pete Ray at 8pm every Thursday.

MON-FORT HOTEL, BRIDLINGTON: Pub quiz with supper: 9pm.

THE OLD SHIP INN, BRIDLINGTON: Karaoke with Lena from 8pm.

VICTORIA CLUB, BRIDLINGTON: Quiz followed by ‘Play your Cards Right’ and win a gallon of beer. Starting 9pm.

THEATRE

STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Metamorphosis - Schools Festival, 1.30pm.

MUSIC

HULL NEW THEATRE: The Band by Tim Firth and the music of Take That, 7.30pm.

GRAND OPERA HOUSE, YORK: Showstopper - The Improvised Musical, 7.30pm.

MAIN HOUSE, YORK THEATRE ROYAL: Guys and Dolls, 7.30pm.

EXHIBITIONS CURRENTLY SHOWING ACROSS THE REGION

INSPIRED BY … GALLERY, DANBY: Dark Skies - The year’s opening exhibition features a collection of outstanding artists from the region inspired by the dramatic skies of the North York Moors. Artists include: Len Tabner, Joe Cornish, Peter Hicks, Ian MacDonald, Kane Cunningham, Jo Davis, Kate Lycett, Rebecca Vincent, Jill Ray, Heather Burton, John Creighton, Robert Brindley, Andrew Broderick, Mike Shaw, Peter Heaton and John Freeman. Exhibition runs to Monday 16 April. Free entry. Open 10am-5pm.

RYEDALE FOLK MUSEUM, HUTTON-LE-HOLE: Of Life and Land. A new photographic exhibition by Lucy Saggers shows selected works from her ongoing documentary project set in Ampleforth a village on the southern edge of North York Moors National Park. Of Life and Land is on show in Ryedale Folk Museum’s free to visit art gallery space until Sunday 25 March. The art gallery is open daily during this period from 10am to 4pm.

BECK ISLE MUSEUM, PICKERING: Sun, sea and sandals - holiday fashion through the ages exhibition runs until Saturday 24 November. Open from 10am-4pm, February, March, October and November and from 10am-5pm April through to September.

SCARBOROUGH MARITIME HERITAGE CENTRE, EASTBOROUGH: Our current exhibition is 110 years of the Marine Drive. The Marine Drive project was very bold, building around the rocky headland in storms with basic mechanical equipment. It took longer and cost more than projected but finally opened in 1908. We have some great photographs showing the building and opening. Alongside this exhibition we have all our previous exhibition information in browser files alongside a well stocked reference library and archive of local history and maritime books and literature. Open 11am to 4pm Wednesday to Sunday.

SCARBOROUGH ART GALLERY, THE CRESCENT: Memories of Scarborough - Celebrating Scarborough Art Society’s 80th anniversary. Come and celebrate Scarborough Art Society’s 80th anniversary. Join us to share your memories and learn about Scarborough’s history as we look at childhood, wartime Scarborough, holidaymakers, promenading and our much loved North and South Bays. The exhibition runs to March 25. Open Tuesday to Sunday and bank holiday Mondays, 10am to 5pm.

ROTUNDA MUSEUM, SCARBOROUGH: Star Carr Display. Star Carr is one of the most important Early Middle Stone Age sites ever found and it is right on our doorstep; only a few miles south of Scarborough. The site, which stood on the edge of a now extinct lake called Lake Flixton, was discovered in the late 1940s and dates from around 11,000 years ago. The range of artefacts found at Star Carr and scientific studies of the landscape have revealed more about life at the time than any other site in the world. An exciting new permanent display at The Rotunda Museum will showcase objects from Star Carr and help to tell the story of how our Stone Age ancestors lived. This will be the first time for many years that items from Scarborough’s Star Carr collection will have been on display, so don’t miss your chance to see them. Open Tuesday to Sunday, and bank holiday Mondays, 10am to 5pm.

BRIDLINGTON CONTEMPORARY ART GALLERY, WEST STREET: Impermanent Markers in the Land ​- an exhibition by Fern Smith. Images, video and writings. Exhibition runs until Monday 12 March. Open Saturday, Sunday and Monday 10am-5pm.

SKIDBY WINDMILL, COTTINGHAM, EAST YORKSHIRE: Current exhibition is Helping Out - An exhibition about East Riding Friendly Societies by the East Riding Rural Life volunteers. The exhibition runs to 15 May. Open 10am-5pm.