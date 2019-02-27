What's in a name? New Whitby street names to be decided by Scarborough borough councillors

Scarborough borough councillors will have to decide on the names for two new roads in Whitby after the town council and the developer could not come to an agreement.

The borough authority’s planning committee will be asked to adjudicate when it meets on Thursday next week (7th).

Two new streets are being created to house 38 dwellings on a site to the south and west of Sneaton Castle Farm, Castle Road, Whitby.

S Harrison Developments has suggested Castlefields Drive for the road known for the moment as Road 1, after the name of the development.

Whitby Town Council has had other ideas and wants Road 1 to be named Claremont Drive after the name of the lodge that was on the site prior to the building of Sneaton Castle.

For Road 2 the developer has suggested Howe Close as an old map of the site from 1895 shows a road of that name nearby to the new houses. It has also said it would be happy with Smugglers Close due to the town’s historic links with the illicit trade.

The town council, on the other hand, wants it to be called Turnpike Close, as the area was known by that name in the past.

The Royal Mail has not objected to any of the suggestions and none of the names are duplicates with any streets in the borough so it will up to the councillors to pick between the town council’s suggestions or the developers.