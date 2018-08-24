Weekend to mark Whitby’s grand heritage

Some of Whitby’s more unusual and fascinating attractions are set to be unveiled as part of thie year’s Whitby Civic Society heritage open days.

This year’s line-up is :

Whitby Jet Heritage

Church Street, Sat 8 & Sun 9, 11am to 4pm

Original 19th Century jet workshop, discovered sealed in the attic of a derelict building in Burns Yard. Reconstructed on present site with the addition of other exhibits.

Whitby Pavilion Theatre

Panoramic cafe open. A heritage attraction.

YHA Abbey House and Gardens

Sat 8 and Sun 9, 2pm to 5pm

A magnificent Grade I listed mansion set in a spectacular location on the headland.

Restored and converted into a modern youth hostel in a £3.5m project, Abbey House retains many features from the 12th to 19th Centuries which are preserved and displayed. Guided tours and various activities.

Adults Sat & Sun 2pm to 5pm self-guided tour of house.

Whitby Georgian Walk (guided)

Sun 9, 10.45am to 12.30pm

Tour Georgian streets – Cliff Street, Flowergate, St Hilda’s Terrace, Bagdale and Baxtergate. One-mile walk in 1.5 hours. Meeting point at Captain Cook monument.

Victoria Spa Well House (grade II), off Bagdale

Sat 8 & Sun 9, 10am to 2pm.

A unique local gem. Part of a bequest - along with Pannett Park - from Whitby’s Alderman Pannett for the folk of Whitby, Chalybeate Spa Well House. Cylindrical brick structure, built in mid 19th Century as a rebuild of an earlier building. Extensive stencilled interior decoration. Unlike Harrogate Spa, waters have become tainted.

Whitby yards

Clarks Yard/Linskill Square, Church Street/Baxtergate

As featured on BBC’s Secret Britain.

Sat 8 only: Clarks Yard, 11am to 4pm

Linskill Square Sat 8 & Sun 9 2pm to 5pm

Rows of 17th and 18th Century cottages, refurbished during Georgian, Victorian periods with gardens or cobbled yards. Residents happy to talk to visitors.

St Hilda’s Parish Church, Whitby West Cliff

Sun 9, 2.30pm to 4.30pm

Built in 1884, designed by RJ Johnson of Newcastle. Fabric, furnishings and stained glass of interest, Guided tours.

Unitarian Chapel, Flowergate (lower end)

Sat 8 & Sun 9, 11am to 4pm

Presbyterian, later Unitarian, chapel on site from mid 18th Century, Present brick building dates from 1812.

Box pews, covered lecturn, gallery and other feature.

St Hilda’s RC Church

Brunswick Street, Sat 8 & Sun 9, 1pm to 4pm

Church built in 1867, reflecting 13th Century Gothic, renewals from damage in Second World War.

Notable high altar, statues and stained glass. Stations of the cross erected.

Whitby Abbey Lands, Whitby Abbey

Sat 8, 12.30pm for a 1pm start at YHA Tearoom gardens.

A circular guided walk on the abbey lands lasting around two hours.

An archaeologist and historian will identify historical features and local lore en-route.

Sturdy footwear strongly recommended.

St Ninian’s Catholic Church, Baxtergate

Sat 8, 11am to 3pm, Sun 9, 11.30am to 3pm.

1778 Vernacular building, brick on stone foundations. Original gallery with box pews. Lower level refurbished in Catholic style.

Church of St John the Evangelist, Brunswick Street

Sat 8, 10am to 4pm, Sun 9, 12.30pm to 3.30pm

Built in 1848-50 as a chapel of ease for St Mary’s, later a district church within the parish of Whitby.

In early English style, interior renovated 1904-13.

A Georgian House, 44 Baxtergate

Sat 8, 2pm to 5pm.

Built in 1747 as one house and later divided into two. Refurbished during Georgian and Victorian periods. Original panelling with built-in cupboards, two Georgian fire surrounds and two Victorian fireplaces.

Original roof beams and many other interesting features. Residents happy to talk to visitors.

No booking required.