Weather warning for the Yorkshire coast - rain, rain and more rain!

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for Yorkshire - with Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington braced for three days of heavy rain.

Forecasters say there will be almost non-stop rain for the next 24 hours - with winds gusting at more than 40mph to make conditions even more miserable.

Things won't be much better tomorrow. There is a brief dry spell in the morning, but the rain will return and continue throughout the night.

This survey has listed the UK's best and worst seaside resorts - see where Bridlington, Filey, Scarborough and Whitby were placed.

Thursday will see heavy showers and sunny spells throughout the day, but the temperatures are predicted to only reach around 12C all week.

The weather warning, which is in force until noon on Thursday, says: "There is a chance that heavy prolonged rainfall could lead to local flooding and disruption to transport.

* Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

* Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services

* There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings

* There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads