'Immediate action required' as flooding expected in Whitby

The government have advised 'immediate action' is required as flooding is expected in Whitby today (30/9)

A flood warning has been put in place for the North Sea at Whitby Harbour and the River Esk from Ruswarp weir downstream to Whitby Bridge, A171.

At Ruswarp weir overtopping waves and spray are expected as a result of high spring tides.

High tide was between 3am and 7am this morning and areas most at risk are properties on the River Esk from Ruswarp weir downstream to A171 Whitby Bridge including Mill Court, Ruswarp Fields, Sneaton Lane and Riverside Walk.

Incident response staff are closely monitoring the situation and forecasts.

At the harbour high water levels around high tide are expected to affect the sea front.

Areas most at risk are properties along New Quay Road and Langbourne Road.

The public is advised to be careful along beaches, promenades, coastal footpaths and roads as large waves and sea spray could be dangerous.