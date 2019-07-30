Hottest July day in Whitby for 15 years

The stifling heatwave of last week which saw sun-worshippers flock to the Whitby area’s beaches saw the warmest July day in Whitby for 15 years.

Thursday’s temperature rose to 29.8C and while some savoured the Mediterranean-style weather, others suffered in the sticky heat, particularly at night.

Overnight from last Thursday to Friday saw the highest minimum temperature recorded in Whitby – 21C – the previous highest was 20.4C on the morning of August 3, 1990.

Those have been the only times in the history of Whitby weather records that the overnight temperature has remained above 20C.

The national record was broken in Cambridge last Thursday when the mercury peaked at an uncomfortable 38.7C.