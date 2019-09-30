Flood warning remains in place for Whitby

A warning remains in place for Whitby as flooding is expected at the harbour.

Overtopping of roads and low-lying coastal areas is possible as a result of high spring tides and flooding of coastal areas is possible between 4.15pm and 5.45pm this afternoon.

The areas most at risk are properties along New Quay Road and Langbourne Road.

The Environment Agency says its incident response staff are closely monitoring the situation and forecasts.

They advise people to be careful near beaches, promenades, coastal footpaths and roads as large waves and sea spray could be dangerous.

Their latest update was issued at 1.30pm.

During a flood warning, the Environment Agency advises:

- Turning off gas, water and electricity.

- Moving things upstairs or to safety.

- Moving family, pets and car to safety.