Feeling Hot! Hot! Hot! Mini-heatwave to hit Yorkshire Coast this weekend

Fantastic weather is forecast for the weekend

The Met Office website states that many areas of the UK could reach heatwave criteria in the coming days, with temperatures building day-on-day over the weekend, reaching mid to high 20s on Saturday and Sunday.

Some places in central and southern parts will reach 30C on Saturday and a few spots could reach 31C during Sunday.

Heatwave thresholds vary by area but are likely to be met in parts of Northern Ireland, southern and eastern Scotland, then increasingly across England and Wales.

However, the higher heatwave threshold in the southeast results in a lower probability of the heatwave criteria being met, but conditions will still be hot through the weekend.

Patchy rain and drizzle will dampen northern and northwest Scotland on Saturday and Sunday, although temperatures will still remain above average in the area.

Met Office Operational Meteorologist Andy Page said: “The extension of the Azores high is the principal reason behind the UK’s current weather pattern, which will see much of the UK reach heatwave thresholds over the weekend and into early next week.

High temperatures will remain in the forecast well into next week, but there’s a risk of isolated heavy showers in the south of the UK on Monday and Tuesday, although it should be largely fine for most areas.”

Public Health England have issued a heat health alert from Saturday night through to Tuesday morning. Their Scientific and Technical Lead Dr Owen Landeg said, “Much of the advice on beating the heat is common sense and for many people spells of warmer weather are something they very much enjoy. However, for some people, such as older people, those with underlying health conditions and young children, the summer heat can bring real health risks. That’s why we’re urging everyone to keep an eye on those you know who may be at risk.”

“If you’re able, ask if your friends, family or neighbours need any support. Also take water with you when travelling and keep up to date with weather forecasts.

“It’s also worth remembering the practical steps to keep homes cool during the day as this can aid sleeping at night and give the body time to recover from the heat.”

Looking ahead to next week, temperatures are expected to dip slightly from Wednesday and there’s an increasing chance of rain and thunderstorms in the forecast.

The Forecast for Yorkshire and the Humber is as follows:

Friday 16 Jul - Tuesday 20 Jul

Headline:

Dry and locally hot, especially Saturday.

Tonight:

Warm, dry and sunny this evening. Overnight largely clear skies, with just a little patchy cloud possible. Some pockets of mist and fog may form in rural areas. Minimum temperature 12 °C.

Saturday:

Dry with plenty of strong sunshine, and generally feeling very warm or locally hot with light winds. The wind becomes onshore in places, keeping some coastal areas a little cooler. Maximum temperature 30 °C.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday: