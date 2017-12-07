Weather warning: people advised to avoid seafront locations in Whitby and Scarborough

People in Whitby and Scarborough are being advised to avoid seafront locations in the coming days, with forecasters warning of dangerous high tides and wave overtopping.

The police and coastguard say that strong winds could bring disruption to roads in the area, with seasonal tides heightened by Storm Caroline.

There is the potential for strong wave overtopping on seawalls and onto roads during the peak tide times between late afternoon on Thursday 7 December and the evening of Saturday 9 December.

Pedestrians are advised to stay away from seafront areas such as piers, promenades, seawalls, beaches and anywhere affected by high waves.

Motorists are advised to monitor traffic information, not drive through flood water and adhere to any road closures that may have to be put in place. Road closures around the times of the high tides are likely for the A174 (Sandsend Road) at Sandsend, Pier Road in Whitby and Marine Drive/Royal Albert Drive (between Peasholm Gap and Toll House) and

the Spa approach road in Scarborough. Emergency road closure information can be found on North Yorkshire County Council’s website at www.northyorks.gov.uk/current-emergency- road-and- bridge-closures

Matthew Atkinson, HM Coastguard Senior Coastal Operations Officer said: “There have been times during previous periods of high tides and wave overtopping when we’ve witnessed people dodging the waves on foot or trying to drive through flood water. Not only do they put their own lives at risk, but also the lives of any emergency responders that may be required to go to their rescue.

“Our plea is for people to heed the warnings, keep away from the areas at risk and stay safe at all times. If you see anyone in danger or difficulty on the coast, dial 999 immediately and ask for the Coastguard.”

The high tide times that the advice applies to are:

Thursday 7 December

Whitby 6.34pm

Scarborough 6.47pm

Filey 6.57pm

Friday 8 December

Whitby 7.11am and 7.26pm

Scarborough 7.22am and 7.41pm

Filey 7.35am and 7.50pm

Saturday 9 December

Whitby 8.10am and 8.25pm

Scarborough 8.20am and 8.41pm

Filey 8.33am and 8.48pm

The Environment Agency is currently predicting flood risk to property to be low. Seafront businesses are therefore expected to be open as normal. Information about the Environment Agency’s flood warning service is available at https://flood-warning-information.service.gov.uk/warnings

Anyone due to attend an event at Scarborough Spa tonight or on Friday evening or Saturday evening should be aware that the wave action may result in the closure of the Spa approach road around the times of high tide. If people find the road closed, they should make their way to the Esplanade and use the Spa Cliff Lift to access the Spa complex. SIV Limited, which operates the Spa, has confirmed that in the event of the Spa approach road being closed, the Spa Cliff Lift will be free of charge to use. Local taxi and private hire companies taking people to evening events at the Spa in the coming days should also be aware of these arrangements.