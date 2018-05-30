Weather warning issued for Yorkshire as hail and thunderstorms look set to strike region

A yellow weather warning has been issued for Yorkshire as the region braces itself for heavy downpours and thunderstorms.

Could Yorkshire be hit by thunder and hail?

The warning, which is in place between midnight on Thursday, May 31 and 9pm on Friday, June 1, tells resident that thunderstorms in the south will move northwards, with scattered storms across southern, central and and northwesterly parts of the country.

The Met Office, who issued the warning, say up to 30mm of rain could fall in an hour with up to 60mm over the coure of a few hours.

Frequent lightning and large hail are also a possibility.