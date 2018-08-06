Weather forecast for the week ahead: What to expect in Yorkshire over the next six days

Will the recent sunny and warm weather of late continue or will the temperature finally begin to cool down? Here’s the weather forecast for Yorkshire over the next six days.

In general, the temperatures will still be relatively warm, with a mixture of sunny intervals, cloud, light showers and potentially thunder.

Tuesday August 7

Highs of 28 °C

Lows of 14 °C

Very warm, locally hot in the south, with sunny spells. Cloudier weather in the north of the region with drizzle over hills.

This may then spread erratically southwards later, before clearing towards dusk. Maximum temperature 28 °C.

Wednesday August 8

Highs of 21°C

Lows of 12°C

Wednesday is set to be fresher and breezier with pleasant sunshine and showers.

Thursday August 9

Highs of 19°C

Lows of 11°C

Thursday will be slightly cooler, with some showers, perhaps accompanied by hail and thunder. Peak temperatures of around 19C.

Friday August 10

Highs of 19°C

Lows of 13°C

Highs of 19°C are expected at around 16:00 on Friday, with sunny intervals occurring throughout the day. There will also be occasionally heavy rain and strengthening winds later on in the day.

Saturday August 11

Highs of 20°C

Lows of 14°C

Temperatures of around 20°C will be reached on Saturday. It is expected to be mostly overcast with some sunny intervals and light showers occurring in the evening.

Sunday August 12

Highs of 18°C

Lows of 11°C

Sunday will see sunny intervals throughout the day, reaching its peak temperature of 18°C at around 13:00.