Want to find a unique Christmas gift ... then check out the work of Carolyn Letten and Lindsey Tyson who are opening their studios at Scarborough's Woodend

Lindsey Tyson is moving her focus to painting and will be selling her last few remaining felt gifts/ products, cards and felt pictures as well as exhibiting and selling her latest paintings.

Carolyn, in the Folly by the gardens, is a textile artist and creative hand and machine embroidery tutor, who creates free motion machine embroidered textile art inspired by the Yorkshire coast and moors

Carolyn will be offering her beautiful cards, embroidered fish, landscapes and Christmas decorations for sale, as well as textile workshop dates for next year and her pet portraits, for which she takes commissions.

A selection of Carolyn’s work can be found at https://www.facebook.com/thebobbinbird/Lindsey, best known for her sophisticated felt wares, is moving her focus to that of painting, and as well as selling her last few remaining felt gifts/ products, cards and felt pictures, will be exhibiting and selling her latest paintings.

Lindsey’s abstract paintings and felt-work can be found at www.lindseytyson.com and Art www.lindsytyson.artIt is a great opportunity to purchase a unique gift for a loved one this Christmas.

Eat Me, has opened a café in Woodend and will be open on the Saturday, offering great coffee, cake and savouries.