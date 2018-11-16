Want to eat Magpie Cafe-style? Try your hand at this recipe

Have a go at this week’s Magpie recipe, King prawn, pepper and chorizo frito, courtesy of chef Paul Gildroy.

Ingredients - serves 2

8 King Prawn Tails

2 Red Peppers

200g Chorizo

1 medium Onion

2 Cloves of Garlic

50g Butter

Salt and Pepper

Oil for pan frying

Chopped parsley

Method

Finely slice the onion and peppers, blitz the chorizo in a food processor to roughly chop.

Heat a little oil in a pan and add the onion, pepper, garlic and chorizo.

Over a medium/high heat cook the onions, pepper and chorizo for a good 4/5 minutes or at least until they all are browned and well caramelised, stirring constantly to achieve an even colour.

Remove the mix from the pan and set aside keep warm, in the same pan add the prawns and sauté over a high heat until lightly browned, then return the chorizo mix to the pan and toss the pan around until the prawns have mixed equally through.

To serve, evenly divide the prawns and chorizo into bowl and pour over a little of the pan oils.

Finish with chopped parsley and serve with freshly baked bread.