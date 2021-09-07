Walker airlifted to hospital after slipping down bank at Beckhole, near Whitby
A walker slipped and fell down a bank this morning (Sep 7) from the footpath to Thomasson’s Foss waterfall near Beckhole.
Tuesday, 7th September 2021, 4:09 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 7th September 2021, 4:10 pm
The man suffered a head injury and Yorkshire Air Ambulance helicopter landed skilfully on the small Beckhole village green for the medics to treat him and to take him to hospital.
It is the third major injury this year requiring ambulance, fire brigade and Mountain Rescue services.