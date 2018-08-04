Vote for best venues to seal sweets success

Visitors to the Whitby area are being asked to vote for their top location serving the sweet stuff.

The National Park, which proclaimed itself Britain’s Capital of Cake in 2015 in recognition of both the myriad places serving and the variety of cakes on offer, has launched the online poll to find the best place for serving indulgent treats.

YHA Boggle Hole.

There are a number of eateries in the Whitby and district area serving top treats.

Those places in the running for the accolade include: Dunsley Hall, Dotty’s Tea Room in Staithes, the Ship Inn at Port Mulgrave, The Whitby Deli and Whitby Museum Tearoom, the Victoria Hotel in Robin Hood’s Bay, Boggle Hole YHA and the Yorkshire Cycle Hub in Great Fryup Dale.

All visitors have to do is go to www.capitalofcake.com to cast their vote before Sunday 30 September, but be warned, it won’t be a piece of cake to select a winner due to the high quality of fare on offer.

The winner will be crowned in time for autumn half-term.

The poll is running alongside a social media campaign where people can share the #capitalofcake sweet spots they find.

Emily Watson, moor to sea project administrator for the North York Moors National Park said: “There’s nothing vanilla about our cakes in the North York Moors. With so much skill, passion and local produce on our doorstep, the colourful and downright delicious sweet treats that are being served all tip the scales in favour of our National Park being the nation’s cake capital.

“Crowning the champion place to eat the sweet stuff will simply be the icing on the cake!”