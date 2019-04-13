Vocalist of the Year winner Nicki Allan back at jazz club

Scarborough Jazz Club welcomes back the Nicki Allan Quintet to the Cask in Ramshill on Wednesday April 24.

Nicki’s ability to interpret jazz classics effortlessly and stylishly has made her a well-respected jazz singer over the years.

She has an impressive career portfolio that combines teaching, songwriting, session work and performing, which has taken her all over the world. In 2011 she was awarded Jazz Yorkshire Vocalist of the year.

An accomplished pianist as well as vocalist, Nicki’s influences span the subtle, beautiful tones of Shirley Horn, Ella Fitzgerald and Joni Mitchell through to vibrant, rhythmic latin, swing and contemporary sounds, all underpinned with her stylish bluesy phrasing and love of vocal improvisation.

There will be a healthy mixture of old and new material accompanied by her team of distinguished northern musicians: Joel Purnell, saxophone, Ian Chalk, trumpet, John Settle, drums, and Paul Baxter, double bass.

Doors open at 8pm and music begins at 8.45pm. Admission £8 on door.