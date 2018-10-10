Visit Whitby’s Captain Cook Museum for free on locals’ day

Whitby residents can visit the Captain Cook Memorial Museum in Grape Lane for free when the museum holds a Locals’ Day on Saturday October 20.

The focus of this year’s exhibition at the museum is Whitby in the Time of Cook and people can enjoy finding out all about the history of the town as well as having a look around the museum. The exhibition tells about Whitby’s seafaring history, the huge importance of boat building, shipping, and maritime education and the transformation of buildings in the town. There is also a display about Parkol Marine, looking at how the local firm is carrying on the tradition of Whitby’s shipbuilding heritage.

Many of the items on display are on loan from Whitby Museum who have been delighted to lend some of their fantastic collection to the Cook Museum this year. If you are a Whitby resident, bring your postcode down to the Cook Museum on October 20 for free entry. The museum is open from 9.45am to 5pm.