Vintage tractors, military vehicles and motorbikes head for Roxby

The seventh Roxby Heritage Weekend will see a host of vintage vehicles descend on the small village near Whitby.

The event, which has been growing in popularity, offers a variety of attractions for all the family.

Vintage vehicles in the sun at Roxby Heritage Weekend, 2018

Secretary and treasurer Colin Bentley said: “It runs almost continuously from Friday night until Sunday tea time, with many exhibitors staying on site the whole weekend. It really is a fantastic atmosphere.”

The Heritage Weekend, which covers three or four fields, features steam engines, tractor pulling, vintage cars, tractors and machinery, craft stalls, children’s entertainment and a number of displays, including a fun dog show.

Colin said: “ We are proud to raise money for a host of good causes, including Whitby Air Cadets, the Great North Air Ambulance, Roxby church and North Yorkshire Moors Birds of Prey. This year we hope to raise an additional amount to provide a defibrillator for the village.”

Roxby Heritage Weekend takes place on July 13 and 14 and is located in the fields adjacent to The Fox Inn at Roxby, near Staithes.