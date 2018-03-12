View from the Boathouse: Surge in visitors leads to double Bay call-out

The year 2018 has been a quiet start here at Whitby with two service calls, both for our ILB and both to members of the public cut off by the tide at Robin Hood’s Bay.

These types of calls normally occur in the summer months; however nice sunny days, half term and an increase of visitors to the area saw us responding at identical times in the same week to this popular tourist location. On both occasions, the Coastguard had been contacted and we were alerted.

Two weeks ago a crew from Whitby travelled to Lowestoft to bring a relief Trent class lifeboat (14-12 Forward Birmingham) to station.

The passage back to Whitby gave the crew some good navigational training, especially in the poor visibility encountered north of Lowestoft in the Yarmouth roads, a narrow channel off the Norfolk coast.

Forward Birmingham will provide ALB cover at Whitby while our boat (George and Mary Webb) goes for mechanical maintenance in the next few weeks.

Last week saw the real first winter storm of the year which coincided with a high spring tide; this always brings people to the coast to watch the sea which can present its own problems.

It may seem fun to wait for a wave to sweep up the beach or along a harbour wall, but only 15cm of water can Knock you off your feet, bear this in mind when the weather is stormy or conditions are rough.

Enjoy the power of the water from a safe and respectful distance.

Our fundraising team is currently emptying and attending our collection boxes in and around town.

They will endeavour to be with our supporters in the coming weeks.

If you are a new or existing business that currently has space for one, please get in touch via the boathouse on 01947 602216 and we’ll put you in touch.