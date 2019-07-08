VIDEO: Whitby men stranded at sea after boat capsized and sank rescued by members of the public

Members of the public have played a key role in saving the lives of four people who fell into the water off Whitby Harbour.

On Sunday July 7 a vessel capsized and later sank causing its four passengers to fall into the sea.

Four men were rescued off Whitby Harbour after their boat capsized.

Read more: Four rescued after vessel capsizes and sinks off Whitby coast

Luckily, a passing boat with four men on board spotted the group and came to their rescue.

In a Facebook post, Dale Price, one of the men from West Yorkshire who assisted the casualties said: "Spotted this boat upside down from a distance so went to check it out and saw four people stranded after hitting rocks and rough seas.

"We had to keep them from drifting into more exposed rocks as it was low tide and get them onto our boat safe as possible."

Three of the men were brought to safety by the passenger's boat while the fourth casualty was taken ashore by a Whitby lifeguard.

Whitby RNLI's inshore lifeboat escorted the vessel to the lifeboat station where Whitby Coastguard Team and local paramedics were on hand to help.

One man was treated for hypothermia and all were checked for signs of cold water shock.

Geoff Hodgson who was Helm of the inshore lifeboat at the time said: "The casualties were very lucky in this instance that they were reached quickly. The effects of cold water shock can be very serious and in some cases lead to drowning. We are all very relieved that this was not the case.

"Thank you to crew aboard a local fishing boat who reacted quickly and to all the emergency services who pulled together to deliver the appropriate first aid and treat the casualties.

"We would urge anyone who is out on the water, no matter how experienced you are to always wear a life jacket. It is also important to double check the tidal conditions before you set off on your trip. Things can change very quickly at sea if the conditions become manageable."