With 100 days to go until the fifth edition of the Tour de Yorkshire, Welcome to Yorkshire has revealed the top 10 qualities they are searching for when recruiting Tour Makers.

They are looking for people who are:

Tour Makers (from left) Julie Robinson, Brian Slater, Thomasin Laming, Peter Arendt, and Amin Hossain

• Passionate about Yorkshire

• Welcoming

• Reliable

• Friendly

• Fun

• Organised

• Approachable

• Caring

• Enthusiastic

• Energetic

This year’s race takes place between Thursday May 2nd – Sunday May 5th. The men’s action runs across the full four days while the Asda Tour de Yorkshire Women’s Race takes place on the Friday and Saturday.

1,300 volunteer Tour Makers are needed to help make sure the event runs smoothly and ensure every spectator gets a fantastic Yorkshire welcome.

Tour Makers – supported by Sky Betting & Gaming – are vitally important to the success of the race, acting as ambassadors for both the Tour and the county, as well as promoting diversity and inclusion at the event. There are a number of exciting roles on offer and full details on how to apply can be found at https://letouryorkshire.com/tour-makers

Nicky Busby from Garforth in Leeds has been a Tour Maker every year since the 2014 Tour de France started in Yorkshire. She said: “What a spectacle! Every year the Tour de Yorkshire gets bigger and better. People travel from miles around to watch it and the atmosphere is always electric. I love how the routes change to ensure that the whole of Yorkshire gets the chance to embrace this amazing cycling event. Communities seem to grasp the opportunity to dress up their hometowns with window displays, signs, bicycles and bunting, with children playing a huge part in the decorating process.

“The race isn't just about the cycling, it's something much deeper that brings families and communities together before, during and after the event. I have volunteered with some amazing people and I am pleased to say that many Tour Makers have become great friends.”

Rachel Moyes from Bradford has also been a Tour Maker every year. She said: “I became a Tour Maker in 2014 for the Grand Départ and that decision changed my life in a hugely positive way. I have been part of the Tour Maker family ever since, met lots of new people, and my confidence has grown as a result. I love helping with the crowds and have got to know a lot of the Welcome to Yorkshire team too. I’m so excited for this year’s race!”

Brian Slater from Leeds is also a regular Tour Maker. He said: “For the past three years I have worked on every stage of the race. The whole operation is fantastic, both from the spectator experience side, and from the camaraderie that has built up between Tour Makers over the years. Many of them have become good friends and we are like a big family now, always ready to step in and help each other out. I would not miss it for the world. Over the last three years there have been so many highlights to doing it, and problems to be solved, I could write a book!”

Sir Gary Verity DL, Chief Executive of Welcome to Yorkshire said: “We simply couldn’t run the Tour de Yorkshire without our brilliant Tour Makers. They provide great support for the Welcome to Yorkshire team making sure everyone who comes to watch the race has the best-possible experience, and that everything runs nice and smoothly. We’re immensely grateful for their time and dedication and the race just wouldn’t be the same without them.”