VIDEO: The Baby Shark challenge comes to Staithes

Staithes Coastguard have been having a little fun dancing to the Baby Shark song.

On a cold Tuesday night the team went out in the sea to take on the latest Facebook challenge.

Staithes Coastguards

Richard Lynas, Deputy Station Officer, said: "Somebody suggested to me that we do this as a challenge. We've had some not so nice jobs in the last few weeks and some tragic incidents to deal with so we thought we'd do something cheerful.

"I decided to do it just 24 hours before we did it so it was a bit of a rush to prepare for it but we just wanted to have a bit of fun and spread a bit of joy."

After completing the challenge, the team returned to the station to continue their training.

They urge anyone who finds themselves in a coastal, beach or cliff emergency to dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.