Video: Murmuration of starlings over Whitby

A large group of starlings flying over Whitby has been captured on video by Gazette reader Michael Kilpatrick.

He said the starlings, known collectively as a murmuration, can be seen every evening between about 4pm and 5pm, depending on the light, over the town centre.

Starlings over Whitby

Mr Kilpatrick, of St Hilda's Terrace, said: "They soar and swoop in vast numbers for about an hour before settling on the church roofs and in the trees in and around Station Square.

"It’s a wonderful sight!

"I watch them most evenings."