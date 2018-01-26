Search

Video: Murmuration of starlings over Whitby

A large group of starlings flying over Whitby has been captured on video by Gazette reader Michael Kilpatrick.

He said the starlings, known collectively as a murmuration, can be seen every evening between about 4pm and 5pm, depending on the light, over the town centre.

Starlings over Whitby

Starlings over Whitby

Mr Kilpatrick, of St Hilda's Terrace, said: "They soar and swoop in vast numbers for about an hour before settling on the church roofs and in the trees in and around Station Square.

"It’s a wonderful sight!

"I watch them most evenings."