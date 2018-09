A 32-year-old man has been arrested and charged with drink-driving and two counts of criminal damage after a white Renault Kangoo van crashed through the front window of the Java Cafe on Flowergate in Whitby.

The incident occurred at around 6.10am on Saturday.

It followed another alleged criminal damage to a window at Angel Fisheries on Baxtergate at around 6.05am.

There were no injuries reported in either incident.

The man is due to appear at Scarborough Magistrates' Court on 29 October.