An urgent appeal has been launched to help find 15-year-old Joshua McMichael from Scarborough.

Joshua left his school on Barry’s Lane in Scarborough at 10.25am today and has not been seen since.

Joshua is described as 5ft 1” tall, of stocky build, wearing grey trainers, a blue padded jacket and tracksuit bottoms.

North Yorkshire Police are extremely concerned for Joshua’s welfare and urge anyone who thinks they might have seen him to call police on 999.