Upgrade for 113-year-old Whitby guest house

A 113-year-old Whitby guest house is set to undergo significant interior renovation after being acquired by new owners.

The Edwardian Grove Guest House, which was purpose-built as a hotel in 1905, was purchased in August 2018 by husband-and-wife team Danny and Joanna Lans.

Joanna and Danny Lans, owners of Grove Guest House.

The property will now see £20,000 of investment to install a new kitchen, purchase new bedroom furniture, and upgrade its existing dining room sets. The work is supported by a six-figure funding package from Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking.

The new owners are also exploring options to develop land adjacent to the existing premises by either expanding the hotel with a new restaurant, or constructing a bicycle rental facility for guests and local residents.

As a result of the renovations, coupled with Whitby’s popularity as a tourist destination, the new owners are expecting to see the guest house’s annual turnover almost double from £80,000 to £150,000 over the next three years.

Danny Lans, co-owner, Grove Guest House, said: “This is the first time that we’d looked to purchase a hotel business, and the Grove Guest House was an immediately attractive proposition.

New bedroom furniture will be purchased as part of the revamp.

“As well as being a beautiful building, the hotel also offers on-site parking, which is a major draw for visitors in a town such as Whitby where parking space is in short supply.”

He added: “The support offered by Lloyds Bank has been invaluable in making this purchase happen. We’ll be continuing to invest in upgrades to the hotel’s interior over the coming months to ensure that we can offer the most comfortable experience possible for our guests.”

Stuart Hodgson, relationship director, Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking, said: “Whitby’s reputation as a historical centre, its vibrant cultural scene and its location on the North Yorkshire coast continues to make it a hotspot for visitors from across the country and beyond. With its town-centre location, the Grove Guest House is in an ideal position to offer some of the best of local hospitality to visitors from across the UK and beyond.”