‘Unique’ Georgian townhouse in Whitby was built for Admiralty

This Georgian townhouse is factually one of a kind, there is no other building in Whitby of this design, making it truly unique.

Built in 1789 for Admiral Tomas Marshall Horncastle of the Kings Dragoons by John Skinner, the property oozes original features including the second largest bottle window in Whitby. Harold Villa has undergone a wealth of renovations and upgrades and really is now a straight walk-in for anyone wanting to purchase a true piece of Whitby history. The accommodation is set over four floors and every room is generous.

There are working open fires in all of the bedrooms, lounge and kitchen. A large orangery is a welcome addition and is warmed by underfloor heating as are all the bathrooms.

The ground floor consists of a large lounge with beautiful open fire, generous kitchen with modern base and wall units, integral appliances and granite “leather look” worktops.

There is a large lantern sky-light flooding this whole space with natural light, a good size seating area for family dining leading through to an open-plan family room at the rear. Separating the dining area and family room is a large open fire.

Accessed via the hallway which is adorned with original Victorian tiles is the light and airy orangery which offers bi-fold doors off with lantern sky light. The first floor consists of a bedroom suite with lounge area and en-suite facilities, large master bedroom and good size family bathroom. The bottle window extends the full height of the house so again these floors are flooded with natural light.

There is a large garden to the front and ample parking for 4/5 cars. This impressive townhouse is secured with large gates making it completely private in a central position.

On the market with Astin’s for £695,000.