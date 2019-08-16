Unique coastal images featured in new book

A number of bygone scenes in the Whitby and district area are featured in a new book.

The publication, entitled Yorkshire Unique Images from the Archives of Historic England, showcases some excellent black and white images of the region, creating a nostalgic look at Yorkshire’s ancient, medieval and industrial past.

A great black and white image of Staithes (Historic England).

The book is written by Andrew Graham Stables with contributions by Historic England and highlights some of its most important historic sites, as well as the changing face of the county’s towns and cities with Staithes, Robin Hood’s Bay and RAY Fylingdales featured.

All the photographs are taken from the Historic England Archive, a unique collection of over 12 million photographs, drawings, plans and documents covering England’s archaeology, architecture, social and local history.

A spokesman said: “The book explores the four corners of the county from the industrial centre of Sheffield to the beauty of historic York.

“It’s a county of huge contrasts with vast swathes of unspoilt, beautiful countryside, littered only with picturesque villages, and long stretches of ever-changing coastline with the resort towns of Whitby, Scarborough and Bridlington.”

The 'golf balls' at RAF Fylingdales (Crown Copyright).

○ The 96-page book (ISBN 9781445691817) which has 160 illustrations costs £14.99.