Two teenage boys charged following aggravated burglary in Scarborough

A 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy have been charged with aggravated burglary at a property in Scarborough.

The offence occurred at around 5.30pm on Saturday October 27 at a residential address off Queen’s Street where two offenders threatened a woman with a knife.

The two boys then left the property with a safe.

Officers from response, firearms and the serious crime team quickly investigated the incident and the two suspects were quickly identified and arrested.

The teenagers were remanded in custody to appear at York Magistrates Court today (Thursday, 1 November).