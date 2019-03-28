Two Ridings and High Sheriff see funding in action

Two Ridings Community Foundation and High Sheriff of North Yorkshire Chris Legard recently took a small group to visit four of the five charities that participated in the October 2018 High Sheriff’s Dragons’ Den event.

Travelling around Whitby and Scarborough, the group visited InterActive Whitby and District, Sleights Area Men’s Shed, Art Therapy Yorkshire, and the Community Furniture Store Ryedale.

The event was a part of a series of visits carried out yearly by Two Ridings entitled ‘Seeing is Believing’.

The visitors were able to see what the charities do, where they work from, who they serve, and how they do the amazing work they do!

Highlights included watching the fun had by children at the Fit Tots session run by InterActive Whitby, seeing the craftsmanship created in the Littlebeck shed of the Sleights Area Men’s Shed, witnessing examples of the beautiful and emotional work done by clients of ArtTherapy Yorkshire and the workshop ‘behind the scenes’ at the Community Furniture Store, Ryedale.

Last October Two Ridings and the High Sheriff hosted an evening in the spirit of the television show Dragons’ Den and awarded five charities a total of £28,000 after hearing a ‘pitch’ from each charity.

Jan Garrill, chief executive of Two Ridings, said: “It is important for our donors and community leaders to get a glimpse into the local, grassroots charities’ world. They can see with their own eyes how much work and passion goes into these organisations.

“They can see the efforts of the staff and volunteers and see some of the recipients and how it can completely change their lives for the better.”

