Two people arrested after being disturbed by Scarborough police officers loading a van in Whitby

The pair were loading items into this van before being disturbed
Two suspects have been arrested after being disturbed by Scarborough police officers.

The pair were in the process of loading a van in Sleights when police officers interrupted them.

Whitby Neighbourhood Policing Team completed a two-hour search after the two suspects fleed, along with North Yorkshire Police Firearms Support Unit, Police Dog Section and Rural Taskforce.

A number of suspected stolen items were also recovered by police.