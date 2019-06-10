Two motorcyclists die in collision near Chop Gate in North York Moors

Police are appealing for information after two motorcyclists died in a collision near Chop Gate, a small village in the North York Moors.

The crash happened on the B1257 just south of Chop Gate at around 11.50am on the morning of Sunday June 9.

READ MORE: Coastguard called to North Bay after reports of man and child in rough seas



A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said: "A silver Aprilia motorcycle being ridden by a 56-year-old man was travelling south towards Helmsley when it was involved in a collision with a silver and black, Norton Triton motorcycle, ridden by a 63-year-old man which was travelling in the opposite direction.

"Sadly, both riders, who are both from the Cleveland area, died at the scene of the collision."

The road was closed to allow emergency services to respond to the collision and for collision investigators to examine the scene. It reopened at around 6pm.

Police are now appealing to anyone who was travelling along the B1257 between Helmsley and Stokesley on Sunday morning and saw either of the motorcycles prior to the incident, or witnessed the collision itself, to come forward.

READ MORE: Everything we know as searches continue a month after Peter Brown went missing from Scarborough



Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for the officer in case TC1415 Laura Cleary or the Lead Investigating Officer, Detective Sergeant 1658 Kirsten Aldridge from the Major Collision Investigation Team at Thirsk.

Alternatively the team can be contacted on MCIT@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.