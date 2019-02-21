TT star Hickman races into Scarborough - tickets on sale tomorrow

After the success of evenings with legends Carl Fogarty and John McGuinness, it is now the turn of motorcycling’s new superstar to visit Scarborough Spa.

Peter Hickman, will host a special ‘Evening with…’ on Friday November 7 in the Spa’s Theatre with the help of James Whitham.

Peter is a two time winner at the Isle of Man TT and many see him as the next TT Superstar.

He is the current lap record holder at the TT with an unbelievable 135mph lap and also regularly races at the front end of the BSB championship.

In charge of proceedings on the night will be James Whitham. A successful racer in his own right, James’ style and banter in his interviews is a joy to behold for fans of motor cycle racing.

Organiser Mick Speight, of MJK Sports Events, said: “We are delighted to offer you the exclusive opportunity to meet and hear Peter Hickman as he reveals all. This is a unique evening and an absolute must for all sports fans and if you just happen to be a fan of Motor Cycle racing then it is unmissable!

This format is very successful; the events are delivered exactly as billed with no gimmicks and no nonsense. Our host James has the benefit of racing at the TT and as always will interject with his own hilarious stories”.

Tickets go on sale on Friday February 22 and can be purchased via Scarborough Spa’s Box Office: (01723) 821888 and website: www.scarboroughspa.co.uk