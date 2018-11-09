Try your hand at this recipe from Whitby’s Magpie Cafe - Asian Squid

Here is this week’s recipe, courtesy of chef Paul Gildroy.

Ingredients - serves 4

400g fresh cleaned squid (ask your fishmonger to open the tube so it can be cleaned better)

1 medium onion

1 green pepper

1 clove of garlic

1 thumb of ginger

2 spring onions

1 red chilli

1 tblsp Sesame seeds

Splash of toasted sesame oil

Oil for cooking

Light Soy Sauce

Splash of Fish Sauce

Black pepper

Method

Start with the squid, place the main tube flat on a chopping board and score the inside side in a crisscross pattern – be careful not to cut all the way through.

Once scored, cut the squid into strips.

If you have the tentacles, rinse them under cold running water, rubbing between your hands to remove the cartlidge rings from within the suckers, dry with paper towel and set aside.

Thinly slice the green pepper and onion, slice thinly the chilli, cut the spring onion into 1-2 centimetre pieces, grate the ginger and crush the garlic.

Heat a little oil in a frying pan and once smoking hot add the peppers and onions, stir fry for 1 minute then add the garlic, ginger, chilli, spring onions and sesame seeds.

Cook for a further minute then remove them from the pan, set aside to keep warm.

Over a high heat, using the same pan cook the squid tossing frequently until the squid turns opaque (approx. 1-2 minutes) then add the soy sauce, fish sauce and black pepper, return the vegetables to the pan stir fry for a further minute and then drizzle in some toasted sesame oil, share between four bowls and serve immediately.