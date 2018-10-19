Try your hand at this Magpie Cafe fish dish

Here is this week’s offering from The Magpie Cafe chef Paul Gildroy.

Paupiette of crab and plaice with Seaweed Vermouth

Ingredients - serves 4

4 x 175g fillets of plaice, skinned

200g fresh Whitby crab, brown and white meat

2 spring onions, very finely sliced,

3 shallots, very finely diced, 100ml fish stock

200ml dry Vermouth (Martini, as an example)

100ml double cream

50g butter

3 sheets Nori Seaweed, finely sliced,

freshly ground black pepper,

knob of softened butter

Method

Take the plaice fillets and place them flat in a plastic bag, using the palm of your hand flatten out the thicker end until the fillet is of a more even thickness.

Remove the fillets from the bag and lay out flat with the skinned side facing up, mix the brown and white crab meat together with the spring onions and black pepper.

Spread the crab meat evenly over each plaice fillet then from the tail end roll each fillet up.

Place them onto a baking sheet and brush each with the knob of softened butter and a sprinkling of black pepper, place into a pre-heated oven (gas 8, 200C) for approximately 10 minutes.

For the sauce, in a pan bring to the boil the fish stock, vermouth and the finely diced shallots, reduce this by about half then add the cream, reduce this a little more then add the finely sliced seaweed and the 50g of butter, reduce the heat and shake the pan to incorporate the butter and seaweed.

To serve simply place a paupiette of plaice onto your plate and spoon over the seaweed sauce and serve immediately.