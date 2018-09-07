Try your hand at this fish recipe from the Magpie Cafe

This week’s recipe from the Magpie Cafe is tikka spiced cod with pilau rice, serves four.

Ingredients - serves 4

4 x 200g cod Loin

For the Tikka Spice: 2 tablespoons Oil, 1 Thumb of Ginger, 1 clove of garlic,

quarter teaspoon chilli powder, 1 tablespoon Garam Masala, 1 teaspoon cumin seeds, half teaspoon Fenugreek, 1 teaspoon ground turmeric, pinch fennel seeds, half teaspoon salt, 1 ½ tablespoon lemon juice.

For the Pilau: 400g Basmati rice, 1 onion, chopped, 4-6 cardomon pods, 1 cinnamon stick, 6-8 cloves, 2 bay leaves, juice and zest of 1 orange, vegetable stock, knob of butter, oil for cooking.

Method

For the tikka spice, simply mix together all the spices with the oil and set aside for later. For the pilau rice, wash the rice several times and if possible leave in cold water to soak for 30 minutes.

Once soaked drain off the water, heat a little oil in a pan and add the onion, saute for 2 minutes then add the cardamom, cinnamon, cloves and bay. After 1 minute add the juice and zest of the orange and vegetable stock.

Bring to the boil and place on a tightly fitting lid, reduce the heat and cook for 10 minutes.

Do not remove the lid once the cooking process has begun.

After the 10 minutes has passed turn off the heat and leave the pan for a further 5 minutes with the lid on.

Remove the lid and add the butter and fluff up the rice, it is now ready to serve.

While the rice is cooking, preheat your oven to 225c, gas 8.

Heat up a little oil in a frying pan and carefully lay in each piece of cod, flesh side down, after 3 minutes turn the cod over and brush liberally with the tikka spice and then place the pan in the oven for 8 minutes.

Once the cod is cooked, place a couple of spoonfuls of rice onto each plate and sit the cod on top, garnish with fresh coriander and serve with Chapati bread and cucumber Raita.