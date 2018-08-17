Try this tantalising dish from Whitby’s Magpie Cafe

Recipe courtesy of chef Paul Gildroy.

100g halibut (cut into 4)

100g salmon (cut into 4)

4 large King prawn tails

8 large mussels (removed from the shell)

8 Queen scallops

200g plain flour

200g cornflour

Half a tsp baking powder (to give it that extra lightness)

Half a tsp salt

500ml sparkling water

(approx)

Oil for deep frying

For the dipping sauce,

2-3 tbsp Yuzu juice (Japanese citrus juice)

2 tbsp Mirin (Japanese rice wine)

12 tbsp vegetable/light olive oil

Half a thumb of fresh ginger (grated)

1 clove garlic (crushed)

1 red chilli (very finely chopped)

1 tsp finely chopped coriander

Method

For the dipping sauce simply mix all the ingredients together. I find placing them all into a lidded container, securely place on the lid and vigorously

shake until well combined, is the best option.

Place this into a suitable dish or bowl for dipping into. For the tempura, mix together the plain flour, cornflour, baking powder and salt, gradually pour in the sparkling water, mixing all the time to avoid any lumps.

The batter needs to be the consistency of single cream.

Carefully heat the oil in a deep pan to around 175C –never leave hot oil

unattended.

Once the oil is at the required temperature, dip the pieces of fish

through the batter and into the hot oil (place the bigger pieces in first) and deep

fry for 2-3 minutes or until the seafood starts to float. Remove them from the oil

onto kitchen paper to drain before setting them out onto a serving plate with the bowl of dipping sauce.