Try this Magpie Cafe recipe for Halloween

This week’s recipe from the Magpie is Goat’s cheese crusted halibut with spiced pumpkin soup.

Ingredients - serves 4

4 x 200g pieces of halibut,

skinless, 150g goats Curd

4 slice of stale white bread

1 loose bunch of fresh thyme

1 medium Pumpkin, 1 medium onion, diced, 1 Scotch Bonnet chilli, finely chopped, 1 thumb piece of ginger, grated

1 clove of garlic, crushed

200g creamed coconut, 500ml chicken or vegetable stock, oil for cooking, salt and pepper

Method

For the Soup, remove as much flesh from the pumpkin as possible, reserving the shell to carve for Halloween.

Add a little oil into a pan and add the onion, garlic and ginger.

Saute for a minute or so before adding the pumpkin and stock, bring to the boil and cook for around 20-25 minutes or until the pumpkin is tender.

Remove the pan from the heat and either using a stick or food processor, blitz the pumpkin to a smooth consistency, return the soup to a pan and add the creamed coconut and chilli (if you like your food spicy hot add the seeds from the chilli as well). Keep warm. For the crust, blitz the bread to fine breadcrumbs then heat a little oil in a large flat pan and add the breadcrumbs to this. Pull off the little leaves of the thyme

and add these to the breadcrumbs and cook over a moderate heat constantly

stirring and moving them around until golden in colour. Remove these from the

heat and place them into a container. Pre heat the oven to 200C,gas 8, place the halibut onto an ovenproof tray and

then spread over the fish the goats curd, season with salt and pepper then sprinkle over the breadcrumbs.

Place the fish into the oven and bake for 10-12 minutes. To serve, simply spoon the soup into bowls and then sit in the baked halibut and finish with sprigs of fresh thyme.