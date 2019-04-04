Try this crab recipe courtesy of The Magpie Cafe in Whitby

Whitby crab linguini - a fish to savour

Ingredients – serves 4

200g brown crab meat

150g white crab meat

8 picked crab claws

300g dried linguini

2 banana shallots, finely sliced

2 cloves of garlic, crushed

1 red chilli, very finely sliced

50ml of dry sherry (Manzanilla is a good dry sherry with lots of flavour)

1 tablespoon fresh chopped marjoram or 1 teaspoon dried

1 tablespoon chopped chives

4 spring onions, very finely sliced

Olive oil

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method

Place on the heat a pan of salted water for the pasta and bring to the boil.

Add the linguini to the boiling water and cook for the time recommended on the packet.

For the crab, heat a little oil in a large pan and add the shallots, chilli and garlic. Over a medium heat cook until softened, then add the sherry followed by the crab, gently heat the crab. Once the crab is hot add the chopped herbs and then strain the pasta, add the pasta to the pan. Season with salt and freshly ground black pepper and toss all the ingredients together, coating all the pasta with the crab.

To serve, divide the pasta between four bowls, drizzle over olive oil and garnish with the finely sliced spring onion and fresh herbs and serve with freshly baked focaccia.