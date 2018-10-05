Truffles’ pebble found on Whitby beach

A pebble that was thrown into the sea in memory of a dog that passed away has been found.

Sharon Potts decided that this memorial would be the best way to remember her dog Truffles as “the idea of scattering her ashes at the beach was too hard to do” and she “loved to fetch pebbles from the sea”.

Sharon Potts with Truffles

A family from Barnsley, who were visiting with their beagle dog, found the pebble on the beach while the tide was out.

Shelly Goodyear posted a photo on a Facebook site of the pebble on the beach reading “In memory of our bulldog Truffles who loved Whitby beach”.

Truffles had previously featured in the Gazette as her skateboard skills secured her 2nd place in the Danby Show in 2009.

The memorial pebble has been left on the beach for Truffles.