Tribute to Fallen by college pupils

Caedmon College students from the Scoresby Site joined the older ones at the Normanby venue to pay tribute to the Fallen on Friday.

The event marked the 100th anniversary of the end of World War One.

Year 11 student Will Jackson played the Last Post beautifully for everyone as students stood in silent respect while Gabriella Richardson (Year 12) read a fitting extract from For the Fallen by Laurence Binyon.

To commemorate 100 years since the end of the First World War, college students have been working on various creative tasks.

As part of their PSHCE course, students wrote messages of thanks on paper poppies which were then used to create a beautiful display.

In English lessons, some students wrote poems or descriptions of conflict. Others created visual representations of what poppies ‘mean’ to us.

Fundraising collections also took place across both sites for the Poppy Appeal, which the college supports each year.

College director of learning for English, Mrs Whelan, said: “I was overwhelmed by the sincere, sensitive respect that was shown by the whole school community.

“There was a real poignancy in seeing young people demonstrate such incredible maturity and consideration.”

Mrs Herbert, teacher of German at the College, said: “Will Jackson should be really praised for the beautiful way he played the Last Post. Even though it was cold and windy, the students were extremely respectful during the Remembrance Service.”