Trenchers and other finalists in study trip to white fish capital

William Herd from Trenchers Restaurant in Whitby has returned from an exclusive trip to North East Scotland, as part of the 30th anniversary of the National Fish & Chip Awards.

Organised by Seafish, the educational trip gave William and four other businesses – all finalists for the Fish and Chip Restaurant of the Year Award – the opportunity to have a closer look at the inner workings of Europe’s whitefish capital.

The finalists enjoyed a two-day trip to Peterhead and Aberdeen – home to Europe’s leading whitefish fishing port, accounting for approximately 80% of all UK whitefish landings – to learn about the vital supply chain of haddock and cod for the fish frying industry and the wider UK food sector.

Marcus Coleman, Chief Executive at Seafish, said: “The focus of the trip was to highlight the wide range of seafood on offer from North East Scotland, encouraging menu diversification and the use of different species in fish and chip shops across the UK.

“Crucially, the trip also emphasised the socio-economic importance of Peterhead port and the wider impact it has on the overall UK seafood industry. With fish provenance high on the agenda it’s important that our finalists have a strong understanding of responsible and traceable sourcing, and know exactly what it takes to get fresh fish from ‘sea to plate’.”

Starting the trip with an early morning visit to the lively fish market, the finalists explored the daily routine of Europe’s whitefish capital while also learning about the sustainable fisheries management practices followed by the Scottish fishing fleet – advancing their knowledge of the whole fishing and supply process.

The finalists also visited the Sustainable Seafoods Limited processing unit in Peterhead and the Nolan Seafoods Limited processing facility in Aberdeen. The group observed first-hand how traditional skills are married together with modern technology and equipment, discovering how the future of the fish processing trade is evolving.

The 30th anniversary National Fish & Chip Awards ceremony is in London on January 25. Other finalists are: Eric’s Fish & Chips, Thornham, Norfolk; Something Else Fishy, Milborne Port, Dorset; The Cod’s Scallops, Nottingham; The Pelican, Barnstaple, Devon.