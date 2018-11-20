Trencher’s in Whitby revealed as one of UK’s top six restaurants

Trenchers Restaurant in Whitby is today revealed as one of the UK’s top six restaurants as part of the 2019 National Fish & Chip Awards run by Seafood.

The business will now compete against five others to take home the enviable title of the UK’s best fish and chip restaurant.

The full shortlist:

Trenchers Restaurant, Whitby, North Yorkshire

Malt and Anchor, Cirencester, Gloucestershire

Quayside Restaurant & Fish Bar, Gourdon, Aberdeenshire

Something Else Fishy, Milborne Port, Somerset

The Cods Scallops, Nottingham, Nottinghamshire

The Scallop Shell, Bath, Somerset

To reach this stage, the restaurants have scored well from mystery visits to their respective premises to gauge quality standards.

Key award judging criteria included great customer service; serving superb fish and chips and maintaining a first class dining environment. Judges were also looking for excellence in menu development and innovation; responsible sourcing policies; staff training and marketing.

Marcus Coleman, Chief Executive at Seafish, said: “This award category recognises and rewards our country’s best fish and chip restaurants for providing a stellar customer dining experience and the high level of standards and professionalism evidenced by our finalists this year is outstanding.

“They are exemplary ambassadors for our industry and are a prime example of why the UK is the home of the world’s best fish and chips.”

Chef Phil Vickery will host this year’s awards.

The winner of the Fish and Chip Restaurant of the Year Award will be announced at The National Fish & Chip Awards’ 31st anniversary ceremony in London on January 24, 2019.