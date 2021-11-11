Whitby to Middlesbrough rail services to be replaced by buses due to signalling work - here's when
Rail commuters between Whitby and Middlesbrough will have to get the bus instead this weekend due to major signalling work.
As a result, there will be no trains to and from Middlesbrough on November 13, 14 and 15 (Saturday to Monday) but bus replacement services will keep passengers moving.
Buses will also replace trains between Whitby and Middlesbrough on Saturday November 27 and Sunday November 28.
Kerry Peters, Regional Director at Northern said: "We are sorry for any disruption during the improvement work and our customers can be assured that both Northern and Network Rail will do everything possible to keep it to a minimum.
"Bus replacement services will be available for our customers."
Network Rail is upgrading the signalling in Middlesbrough this month in a £45m project to deliver "a modern, more reliable railway for passengers".