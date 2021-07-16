Whitby Swing Bridge reopens after breakdown closure

Whitby Swing Bridge.

The Swing Bridge suffered a breakdown earlier this morning and could not be used by vehicles or pedestrians, later reopening to just pedestrians.

North Yorkshire County Council engineers were on site to assess the problem and performed numerous test swings prior to the bridge's reopening.

Shortly after 2pm the county council confirmed the bridge had fully reopened after "technical problems" and thanked residents for their patience.

The breakdown comes just weeks after a signage error caused "chaos" when the bridge was mistakenly left open during a traffic-free weekend.

Since Easter, vehicles have been prohibited from using the town’s Swing Bridge between 10.30am and 4pm on Saturdays, Sundays and bank holidays as part of a pedestrianisation trial taking place in 2021.