Whitby car park will close - and no news on when it will reopen

A council-run car park will be closed ‘for the foreseeable future’ while Yorkshire Water carries out emergency works on the sewer that runs underneath.

A spokesperson said: “Our car park on Church Street in Whitby will be closed for the foreseeable future to allow Yorkshire Water to carry out emergency works to the sewer rising main that runs underneath the car park.

“Whilst we appreciate that the car park’s regular users may be inconvenienced by the closure, unfortunately it is unavoidable.

"Users with long stay permits are entitled to park in other long stay car parks in Whitby.

"Anyone unsure of the location of alternative car parks should refer to scarborough.gov.uk/parking”