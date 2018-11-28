Runswick Bay rescue crew receive donation which will make a 'huge difference'

Runswick Bay Rescue Boat has received a £2,512 donation from the Co-Op’s local community fund.

“This donation provides much needed funds which will be put towards further crew training and equipment over the next twelve months” said chairman Peter Blenkinsop.

“The crew, committee and local Runswick Bay community would like to pass on their heartfelt thanks to the Co-Op – this money will make a huge difference.”

It was selected to be one of the local causes who benefit from the 1% donation the Co-Op give to members buying their own branded products, carrier bags and scratch cards.

Formed in 1982, The RBRB is an inshore facility which works closely with the RNLI and coastguards to ‘nip in the bud’ incidents that are visible from the village and to access difficult locations along the shoreline where larger boats would struggle.