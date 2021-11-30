Motorists warned of road closure along part of Whitby's Larpool Lane

Drivers are being warned that part of Whitby's Larpool Lane is currently closed.

By Duncan Atkins
Tuesday, 30th November 2021, 9:16 am
The area of the road between the entrance to Captain Cooks Haven and Danger Bank is closed for 24 hours a day until at least Friday December 3.

Landslip repairs and prevention works are being carried out by North Yorkshire County Council.

One resident who lives on that stretch of the road said there had been numerous cars that had ignored all of the signs, driven through and then not been able to turn around.

All vehicles should find alternate routes.

