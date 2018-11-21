Man airfifted to hospital after 25-metre cliff fall in Scarborough

An operation to rescue a man who fell 25 metres from cliffs in Scarborough has finished - and the casualty is on his way to hospital.

A coastguard rescue helicopter winched the man to safety and he was then transferred into Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

The coastguard rescue helicopter arrived from Humberside Airport

The nature of his injuries are not known, but coastguards said he was in a stable condition.

Emergency services were called at 11.10am this morning after reports of the accident at Queens Parade.

Paramedics, fire crews and coastguard rescue teams all attended and police closed the road to traffic.