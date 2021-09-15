A64 shut both ways at Golden Hill, Malton after serious crash
The A64 is shut in both directions at Malton after a serious crash.
Wednesday, 15th September 2021, 3:17 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 15th September 2021, 3:42 pm
Emergency services are at the scene of the incident which happened shortly before 2.20pm and involved a motorcycle and a car.
Police say it is likely to be closed for some time and advise motorists to find an alternative route while crews deal with the scene.
Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact police. Dial 101, press 1 and pass information on to the Force Control Room, quoting reference number NYP-15092021-0232.